Chandigarh: Chitkara University student entrepreneurs pitch 18 startups at Microsoft Office

About 18 student-led startups from the Entrepreneurship 101 Program represented Chitkara University at the Microsoft Office, Gurugram. The event was part of the university’s ongoing efforts to enable young innovators and transform ideas into impactful ventures. Student founders had the honour of meeting pro chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara. Students’ ventures spanned diverse sectors including healthtech, edtech, sustainability, and artificial intelligence (HT Photo)

“At Chitkara University, we believe that entrepreneurship is not just about creating businesses but about creating impact. Our students are equipped with the mindset to innovate fearlessly, persevere relentlessly, and build meaningfully. I am immensely proud to see them represent the University at such a prestigious platform and translate their ideas into ventures that can make a real difference,” she said.

At the Microsoft Office, the entrepreneurs presented their startups before a distinguished panel comprising investors, mentors, and members of the Microsoft leadership team. Their ventures spanned diverse sectors including healthtech, edtech, sustainability, and artificial intelligence.

Among the standout teams, InTheBox, Ecosteelix, and Navgati were recognised as the top three startups and awarded cash prizes for their innovative solutions. Several other teams received special recognitions and Microsoft goodies, while two startups drew deeper investor interest for mentorship and potential collaboration. This initiative, organised under the aegis of the Centre for entrepreneurship education and development (CEED), provided student entrepreneurs with valuable exposure, industry insights, and feedback from seasoned investors and business leaders. The event highlighted the tangible outcomes of a learning environment that integrates academic excellence with real-world experience.