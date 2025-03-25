Chandigarh: CITCO marks 51st year with week-long events

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO), founded in 1974, will celebrate its 51st anniversary on March 28 with a series of week-long events to honour its legacy, engage employees and enhance guest experiences. The celebrations began with an inter-hotel culinary competition held at Hotel Shivalikview, where kitchen staff showcased their culinary talents. Faculty members from the Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (CIHM) and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) judged the contest. (HT Photo)

As part of the festivities, Hotel Mountview and Hotel Shivalikview are offering special discounts—35% off on room bookings and 25% off on food. To mark the occasion, a blood donation camp will be held for employees on March 27 at Majlis, Hotel Shivalikview.

The main celebrations on March 28 will include various sports activities such as races, tug-of-war and friendly matches at the Front Lawn of Hotel Mountview. The day will also feature cultural performances, a DJ session and a prize distribution ceremony, culminating in a grand ‘Bada Khanna’ feast for all CITCO employees. Trade skill competitions have also been planned. Housekeeping staff will participate in fun games — a best trolley set-up contest and a Rangoli competition on March 25 at Hotel Parkview. On March 26, horticulture staff will compete in various decoration and landscaping contests at Hotel Mountview.

To enhance the celebrations, food bloggers and influencers have been invited to cover the event.

Speaking on the occasion, CITCO managing director Hari Kallikkat said, “Founder’s Day is a special time to celebrate the dedication of our employees and the trust of our guests. These events reflect CITCO’s commitment to excellence in hospitality and teamwork.”