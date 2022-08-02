Chandigarh collects ₹176 crore GST in July
The UT registered a 4% growth in its GST collection in July this year against the correspinding period last year. However, in June, year-on-year growth was 41% in GST revenue.
The GST collection for July stands at ₹176 crore, 4% higher than the ₹169 crore collected in July 2021. An official of the excise and taxation department said June’s growth was the highest jump in revenue collection since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.
“The main reason for the record collection is the department’s focus on bill-generation by shopkeepers. A helpline number has been lodged to register complaints regarding non-issuance of bills,” the official said.
Notably, the UT had registered a 29% rise in GST collection in May as well. The collection stood at ₹167 crore, ₹37 crore more than the ₹130 crore generated during the same month in 2021.
In April, the city saw an increase of 22% as the collection stood at ₹249 crore, ₹46 crore higher than the ₹203 crore mopped up during the same month last year.
In March, the collection stood at ₹184 crore, 11% more than the ₹165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021.
A growth of 20% was seen in February, with collections of ₹178 crore – ₹29 crore more than ₹149 crore collected during the same month in 2021. The finance ministry has not released state-wise data for January this year.
-
Postmortem confirms Zirakpur resident died of electrocution
A day after a 33-year-old man lost The victim, Girish Goyal's life near Milton Tower in Zirakpur after he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer just as his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole, postmortem reports on Monday confirmed that he died of electrocution. The victim, Girish Goyal, was a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur.
-
Chandigarh admn to study green cover to avert mishaps
The Chandigarh administration has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it will undertake scientific study pertaining to entomology, plant pathology, rotation cycle of tree species in the city for better management of urban forestry. As per the India State of Forest Report, Chandigarh's green cover increased from 46.25% in 2019 to 50.05% in 2021. A caretaker, who sustained severe injuries, remains hospitalised. A detailed order is awaited.
-
Lecturer’s death: Submit report in 5 days, Haryana women panel tells SP
The Haryana state commission for women on Monday directed Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Sigh Meena to take immediate action in the death case of contractual a resident of Hisar's Rawalwas Khurd village, lecturer Pardeep Sigar, who died on June 13. Sigar's wife Monika said her husband was posted at Government Polytechnic college, Meham, in Rohtak. The women commission has directed Rohtak SP to take strict action and submit the report within five days.
-
After 30 years, criminal-turned-film worker arrested by Haryana STF
The Special Task Force of the Haryana Police has arrested a proclaimed offender, carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000, from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Haryana police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Omprakash, alias Pasa, a resident of Naraina in Panipat district, came into the crime world in 1984 after being marked absent from the Signal Corps of the Army. He was dismissed from service in 1988.
-
Disproportionate assets case: HC reserves order on Chautala’s plea for suspension of sentence
The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved order on a plea by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala seeking suspension of the four-year sentence imposed on him in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. “We will pass appropriate order,” said Justice Yogesh Khanna after the politician, represented by senior advocate N Hariharan, argued that he should be released during the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics