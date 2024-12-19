Chandigarh: Common cadre staff union seeks central pay scales, hold protest

The members of the Chandigarh Common Cadre Employees Union on Wednesday held a sit-in protest outside the UT Secretariat against non-implementation of central pay scales, specifically the ₹ 2,800 grade pay for clerks and stenographers. The Chandigarh Common Cadre Employees Union said even Chandigarh administration did not put up the matter in agenda of the upcoming grievance committee meeting scheduled for December 20. (HT Photo)

Prior to April 1, 2022, employees of Chandigarh administration followed the Punjab Civil Service Rules. Following an announcement by home minister Amit Shah on March 27, 2022, the Central Civil Service Rules were implemented in the UT.

In a letter to UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, the union expressed discontentment regarding the prolonged delay in implementing the ₹ 2,800 grade pay for regular clerks and stenographers, based on their qualifications.

“We have been deprived of the rightful pay scales as per educational qualification. This deprivation has inflicted considerable financial and emotional stress on us, impeding our ability to meet even our most basic needs and aspirations,” the union added.

The protesters said repeated representations and requests to the authorities had gone unanswered, making them feel disregarded and marginalised. “Even the UT adviser on March 12 gave assurance to take up their issues before the grievance committee for consideration whereas despite assurance, no action has been taken so far,” they stated.

The union said even UT administration did not put up the matter in agenda of the upcoming grievance committee meeting scheduled for December 20.

The employees’ body requested the administrator to expedite the implementation of the grade pay.

The protest ended around 5.30 pm after getting a written assurance from the special secretary that the scheduled meeting has been postponed and the matter would be recommended to be taken up in the next meeting.