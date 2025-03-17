Chandigarh: Congress condemns proposed hike in collector rates

The Chandigarh Congress has condemned the steep increase in collector rates proposed by the Chandigarh administration. The collector rates in Chandigarh were last revised in April 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On Monday, a delegation of Congress leaders, led by local unit president HS Lucky, met deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav and submitted a memorandum outlining adverse impacts of the hike on the common citizen, as gauged by the party.

Terming the revision as excessive and unjustified, Lucky said purchasing property in Chandigarh was already an immense challenge, and such an exorbitant hike would further erode affordability, making homeownership an even more distant dream for the average citizen.

Alleging glaring discrepancies in the revised rates across various property categories, Lucky pointed out that in some cases, the collector rate was being hiked by as much as four times—an unjustifiable increase. He further underscored the severe repercussions of the hike for the industrial sector, which was already grappling with numerous challenges. “The proposed rate of ₹83,000 per square yard for industrial land is exorbitant and would further burden industrialists,” he claimed.

Additionally, despite expectations of a reduction in the collector rate for showrooms on Madhya Marg, the administration has instead raised them beyond even prevailing market prices. Similarly, the rates for residential and commercial properties in villages have been increased to an unreasonable extent, necessitating immediate rationalisation. Housing societies, too, suffered from various discrepancies that required urgent rectification, he said.

The deputy commissioner gave the delegation a patient hearing, and assured them that the administration will carefully consider all concerns raised and take appropriate corrective measures.