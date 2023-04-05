Congress takes out ‘Save Constitution’ march in Chandigarh

Members of the Chandigarh Congress organised a “Save Constitution” march from Ambedkar Bhawan in Sector 37 on Tuesday.

Congress members holding up placards during the party’s ‘Save Constitution’ march in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Cogress activists had planned to march towards the BJP office, but were stopped en route by police. Some of them were detained for a while, before being let off.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky alleged that the Narendra Modi-led central government was conspiring to decimate all constitutional authorities in the country.

Alleging that central investigation agencies and even offices of the Rajya Sabha chairman and Lok Sabha speaker were being manipulated by the Modi government, he said the Congress party will ensure that the democracy’s glory and autonomy were restored.

Claiming that the government was stifling the voice of people, he said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the Parliament for many days before a conspiracy was hatched to disqualify him from the Lok Sabha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}