Chandigarh Congress protests rising prices, GST on essential items
The Chandigarh unit of the Congress party on Friday staged a protest against the rising prices, imposition of GST on essential food items and the Agnipath scheme.
The march, led by party’s Chandigarh president HS Lucky, was stopped by police after the protesters covered some distance from the Sector 18/19 light point while heading towards the Punjab Raj Bhavan.
Party members were detained by the police as they tried to break the barricades and were taken to the Sector-19 police station.
Speaking on the occasion, Lucky said, “At least one reason for the rising prices is the wasteful government expenditure, including crores spent on the publicity of the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues, and the pro-rich policy of the government to give sops to the rich corporate by squeezing money out of the pockets of the common man.”
He said the Modi-led central government was neither allowing a meaningful discussion on price rise in the Parliament nor permitting the Congressmen to protest on the roads. Lucky alleged that the government was abusing its brute majority in the Parliament to suppress any dissenting voice, which was weakening the democratic set up of the country.
-
Mohali Aerocity development: PSPCL to probe takeover of incomplete system from GMADA
A day after the GMADA chief administrator sought a detailed report from the engineering department over excess payment of ₹8.76 crore to the agency that developed Aerocity, the PSPCL superintending engineering has also marked an inquiry to the officers concerned who took over the incomplete equipment from GMADA in 2019. GMADA had allotted the ₹131-crore project to develop the area to the agency in December 2011.
-
Massive landslide on Mandi outskirts blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway
Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, a massive landslide at 7 Mile near Hanogi Temple on the outskirts of Mandi blocked 109 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali highway, bringing traffic to a grinding halt. Another landslide on the Paonta Sahib-Shilai also disrupted the traffic flow. Dharamshala-McLeodganj Road was also blocked due to landslide. However, traffic was restored after a while. The heavy showers caused the rivulets to swell. It only drizzled in the state capital Shimla.
-
Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre to miss Aug 15 launch date
The Indian Air Force Heritage Centre coming up in Sector 18 will miss the Independence Day launch. The IAF and the UT administration had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 3 and the centre was expected to be ready by August 15. However, at a meeting of the UT and IAF officials on Friday, it was conceded that the project will not be ready by Independence Day.
-
Punjab and Haryana HC fines runaway couple found vacationing after claiming threat
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined a runaway couple with ₹10,000 after police reported that the couple, after claiming a threat to their life, were on verification found unavailable for assessment owing to a honeymoon — as reported by their landlord. In the plea taken up on July 27, the couple had claimed that they had married against the wishes of their parents and claimed a threat to their life.
-
Punjab Congress protests against ‘backbreaking’ inflation
Punjab Congress on Friday held a protest against the “backbreaking” inflation in the country and imposition of goods and services tax on essential items. After staging a protest at the Congress Bhawan, party workers tried to march towards Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to the governor, but were stopped on the way by the city police. Police used water cannons to stop them and detained some leaders and workers who were later released.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics