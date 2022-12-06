Chandigarh: Contemporary art festival to kick off from December 9

A week-long contemporary art festival will be held from December 9 at Bhavan Vidyalaya in Sector 27, Chandigarh; with performances ranging from classical recitals and qawwalis to clown theatre and fusion concerts, the event aims to put artists from the tricity on the art and cultural map of India

The festival will be hosted by Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra and it will be inaugurated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

The event will be attended by dignitaries including Sameer Goyal, chief of Infosys Mohali; Abhishek Goyal, chief of Infosys in Chandigarh and KG Raghavan, president, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru. RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, and ex-president, Rotary International, will be presiding over the programme.

The poster of the festival was launched on Monday by RK Saboo, Madhukar Malhotra, secretary of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh kendra among other dignitaries and renowned artists.

With performances ranging from classical recitals and qawwalis to clown theatre and fusion concerts, the event aims to put artists from the tricity on the art and cultural map of India. The festival will also include an art exhibition displaying works of over 40 artists from the Tricity and live art workshops.

This seven-day festival starts at 4.30 pm on December 9 and closes on December 15, 2022. Entry will be free for the public. It will also be broadcast live on the YouTube channels of Chandigarh and Bengaluru Kendras of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.