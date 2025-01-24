Menu Explore
Mohali cop arrested for murdering girlfriend

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jan 24, 2025 08:42 AM IST

The police identified the deceased as Nisha who hails from Seru village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh and had been living in Chandigarh for the past few years.

Rupnagar Police, on Thursday, arrested a Punjab Police constable for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old girl by pushing her into the Bhakhra canal. Victim Nisha’s dead body was fished out from the canal in Patiala on January 21, officials said.

The accused, who is currently posted in Mohali as a constable, has been identified as Yuvraj, who hails from Fatehgarh Sahib district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused, who is currently posted in Mohali as a constable, has been identified as Yuvraj, who hails from Fatehgarh Sahib district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, who is currently posted in Mohali as a constable, has been identified as Yuvraj, who hails from Fatehgarh Sahib district. The accused, who has been booked under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has been sent to a five-day police remand on Thursday by the district court, police added.

The police identified the deceased as Nisha who hails from Seru village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh and had been living in Chandigarh for the past few years.

She was undergoing training to be an air hostess and was staying in a paying guest (PG) in Kharar, Mohali, police added.

Rupnagar police said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was a friend of the deceased.

As per the Rupnagar police, Nisha left her PG accommodation in Kharar with Yuvraj on the evening of January 20.

“Nisha’s family could not contact her as her phone was switched off. The deceased family members identified the body and in their written complaint alleged that accused Yuvraj killed Nisha by pushing her into Bhakra canal in Rupnagar district on January 20 night,” police added.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer of Singh Bhagwantpur police station in Rupnagar district, said that the arrested accused was already married. “Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused and victim were friends. We have already arrested the accused. We will interrogate the accused during police remand to ascertain the motive behind the murder.”

