Chandigarh: Couple who attacked neighbour with pistol butt arrested

Police have finally arrested the couple who had attacked their neighbour in Sector 42 with a pistol butt on June 30 after she had refused to loan them money.

The accused were identified as Vineet of Muzaffarnagar and his wife Kajal hailing from Dharamsala. They were arrested from the bus stand on a tip-off. The accused, while on the run, had stayed in different places in Himachal Pradesh and kept changing their mobile SIM cards to avoid being traced.

Victim Rita had sustained injuries on her head and hands. After the attack, the police had recovered the toy pistol used in the attack. Sita Ram, who works as a scrap dealer, stays on rent with his family on the first floor of a three-storey building.

Victim’s husband Sita Ram told the police that the accused couple had shifted on the top-floor around two months back. During the lockdown, the accused had earlier, too, borrowed money from him.

He said that on June 30, accused Vineet and Kajal, who lived on the top floor, had come to their house and asked his wife to lend them some money. When she refused, the accused attacked her with a pistol and repeatedly hit her on the head with its butt. Rita raised an alarm and the accused fled leaving behind the weapon. A case was registered.