Chandigarh court awards 10-year jail to two Punjab men caught with restricted medicines

Over five years after two Punjab-based men were arrested for illegal possession of drugs, a special NDPS court has awarded them 10-year jail term. The Chandigarh court also imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh on each convict. (HT)

The convicts, identified as Danwinder Singh, then 24 years old, from Nayagaon, and Harmanpreet Singh, then 23 years old, from Samrala, Ludhiana, were also fined ₹1 lakh each.

As per the prosecution, a case was registered under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at the Sarangpur police station on August 19, 2018.

As per the FIR, police nabbed the accused while they tried to flee from a checkpoint near Film City road in Sarangpur.

Upon checking , the police team recovered 10 injections of Buprenorphine of 2 ml each and 28 bottles of Onerex TM cough syrup, being carried without any licence or permit, from their possession. Following this, they were arrested.

In court, both pleaded that they were innocent and were being falsely implicated in the case. However, public prosecutor Sunil Dutt argued that there was sufficient evidence on record to prove their guilt and they deserved punishment.

Hearing both sides, the court of additional sessions judge Hargunjit Kaur awarded 10-year imprisonment to top both convicts and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each.