Chandigarh court peon attacked, robbed in Dera Bassi
Three men attacked a Chandigarh resident with sharp-edged weapons and robbed him of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Dera Bassi on Wednesday night.
The victim, Javed, who is posted as a peon at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, suffered serious injuries on the head in the attack. He is recuperating at the Dera Bassi civil hospital.
In his statement to the police, Javed said he was on his way from Dera Bassi to Chandigarh in a cab on Wednesday night. When the cab reached near the Ghaggar river bridge in Dera Bassi, it ran into a traffic jam. Realising that the jam may take a long time to clear, he got down from the cab and started walking along the road in search of an auto-rickshaw at the end of the bottleneck.
Meanwhile, he realised someone was following him and as soon as he turned around, someone attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon on the head. Before he could react, three men restrained him and robbed him of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash, before fleeing. Javed said he was carrying another mobile phone too, but the robbers left it.
A passer-by noticed an injured Javed lying on the road and took him to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi in his own vehicle after getting no response from the 108 helpline.
Mubarakpur police post in-charge ASI Kulwant Singh said they had recorded the statement of the injured and initiated an investigation.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
