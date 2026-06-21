Chandigarh: CREST ex-project director denied bail in ₹83 crore IDFC First Bank case

A local court dismissed the bail application of Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, former project director of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), who is facing allegations in the ₹83-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case. The CREST fraud surfaced earlier this year after discrepancies were detected during reconciliation of the society’s accounts. (HT File)

Abrol has been in custody since March 29 after being arrested in connection with the alleged diversion of public funds from CREST accounts maintained at IDFC First Bank’s Sector 32 branch. The case was initially registered by the Chandigarh police before being taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the prosecution, the investigation revealed that during Abrol’s tenure as project director, CREST accounts witnessed more than 150 fraudulent debit transactions between July 2024 and December 2025. Investigators alleged that public funds were routed through fictitious entities and shell companies as part of a wider conspiracy involving bank officials and other accused persons.

The prosecution argued that Abrol played an active role in coordinating financial transactions that facilitated the diversion of government funds. It further maintained that the allegations involve a complex financial fraud requiring continued investigation into the money trail and the role of various accused.

The court, after considering the material placed before it, declined to grant bail to Abrol.

The CREST fraud surfaced earlier this year after discrepancies were detected during reconciliation of the society’s accounts. The alleged scam involves ₹83.04 crore and forms part of a larger investigation into financial irregularities linked to government funds deposited at the same bank branch. The CBI had already filed a chargesheet exceeding 240 pages against multiple accused, including individuals and shell companies allegedly used to siphon off funds.

The investigation remains ongoing, with agencies continuing to examine the flow of funds and the involvement of other accused in the case.