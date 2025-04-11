Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Chandigarh’s Sector 33

A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near the dividing road of Sectors 33 and 34 on Wednesday. While the motorcyclist was granted bail, officials confirmed that probe was going on to ascertain further details about the circumstances of the collision. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Tufani, a resident of Khajeri.

According to police, he was on his way on his cycle, when a speeding Royal Enfield motorcycle struck him on the dividing road.

The motorcyclist fled the spot following the collision. Vipin, a resident of Burail village, who witnessed the accident, alerted the police and filed a complaint.

The cyclist sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following this, a case under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the unidentified motorcyclist at the Sector 34 police station.

Launching an investigation, police traced the motorcyclist, who was identified as Hemant Singh, a resident of Sector 20-B. While he was granted bail, officials confirmed that probe was ongoing to ascertain further details about the circumstances of the collision.