Chandigarh Defence Academy students visit IAF Heritage Centre

The Chandigarh Defence Academy students visited IAF Heritage Centre on National Air Force Day to commemorate the formation of the Indian Air Force. On National Air Force Day, the museum welcomed visitors, offering free entry without tickets. (HT Photo)

On National Air Force Day, the museum welcomed visitors, offering free entry without tickets. The first-of-its kind air force museum in Chandigarh, narrates tales spanning from the Kargil War to the contemporary era.

Brigadier J Singh, instructor at Chandigarh Defence Academy, educated around 70 students of the academy about how the museum portrays the Indian air force’s pivotal role in different wars, including the 1965, 1971, and Kargil conflicts, as well as the Balakot air strikes, through its extensive collection of murals and memorabilia.

Singh emphasised that these displays serve as a wellspring of inspiration for future generations, highlighting the unwavering determination of the Indian Air Force.

