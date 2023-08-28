News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Delhi man held for impersonating candidate in ASI recruitment exam

Chandigarh: Delhi man held for impersonating candidate in ASI recruitment exam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 28, 2023 12:14 AM IST

Chandigarh Police on Sunday conducted a written examination for recruitment of 44 posts of ASI (Executive) of UT police

A Delhi resident was arrested for impersonating another candidate during the ASI recruitment exam being conducted at one of the total 27 exam centres across the city on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused, identified as Amit Kumar, appeared for the exam in place of candidate Anand Kumar of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, at Government College, Sector 42.

Both the accused were booked under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 36 police station.

Chandigarh Police on Sunday conducted a written examination for recruitment of 44 posts of ASI (Executive) of UT police.

Over 600 cops of Chandigarh Police were deployed at or around the 27 centres besides PCR vehicles, which were tasked to patrol outside each centre.

Police said two check posts were installed at each centre within the 100-meter radius to prevent the use of any illegal means during the examination. Flying squads were also constituted to conduct surprise checking at these centres.

In this examination, out of a total of 13,534 candidates who applied for the exam, 8,613 candidates took the exam while 4,921 candidates remained absent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out