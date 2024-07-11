Chandigarh: Delhi resident held for circulating woman’s objectionable photos

A Delhi resident was arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly circulating objectionable pictures of a woman. The accused, Vicky, allegedly threatened to pour acid on the victim, a resident of Chandigarh’s Dadu Majra Colony, and kill her brother, if she did not comply with his demands. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Vicky, a resident of Delhi.

The victim, resident of Dadu Majra Colony, lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police (SSP) at Chandigarh police headquarters.

According to the complainant, the accused Vicky and Gautam made her adult photos viral. She described how her relationship with Vicky had deteriorated, leading to a campaign of blackmail and threats from him. Vicky allegedly threatened to kill her brother and pour acid on her if she did not comply with his demands, leaving her in constant fear for her and her family’s safety.

The complaint further revealed that Vicky collaborated with Gautam in making her photos viral.

The victim expressed severe distress and depression due to the continuous blackmail and public defamation, pleading with authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators to restore her dignity and ensure her safety. An FIR against Vicky and Gautam, under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. An investigation is underway. Efforts are on to nab Gautam.