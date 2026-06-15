Chandigarh: Despite low sales, earthen pot, cooling pad sellers cling to biz

Two of the city’s oldest seasonal trades — khas cooling pads and earthen pots, which enjoyed brisk business until a few years ago, have been battling to stay afloat. Years of falling sales have pushed these once-thriving trades toward extinction, with vendors blaming city dwellers’ changing preferences, especially with regard to air conditioners (ACs). A vendor awaits customer in Sector 22, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In a Sector 22 lane, in fact, the last outpost of a dying trade, 18 vendors sell straw, chick and cane products, from cooling pads to drapes. Daulat Singh, a Panjab University graduate who has worked in the trade for 45 years, said sales marginally climb from March through June and demand is likely to hold until the end of June.

Lokesh Negi said sales have dropped sharply over the last five years. “ACs have become affordable. Now, these are available on rent,” he said. He also cites the administration’s apathy. “Different trades have their own markets. Book sellers have Sector 15, wool has Sector 38. Our handicraft and handloom community has been without recognition for years. The government holds events to promote handicrafts across the country but our nearly six-decade-old trade is being ignored,” he said.

The vendors also said that only 4x6-foot space had been allotted to them, which should be increased to let them store raw materials.

A few lanes away in the same sector, earthen pot vendors have a similar story. Kusum, who moved from Kanpur and has been in the city’s earthen pot trade for nearly 35 years, said sales had been declining over the years, but this season saw a sharp drop. A few years ago, the lane had multiple pot vendors, she recalled.

Of the very few customers who do visit, most gravitate toward simple, hand-painted clay pots which many believe keep water cooler than campers or other alternatives. “These are the ones people trust the most,” said Kusum.

Another vendor, Rakesh Kumar, said a few customers were still there due to their awareness, keeping in mind health concerns. “Students from nearby PG accommodations have been among the recent buyers, with some picking up campers for daily use,” he added.