Tue, Jul 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Dhaba owner hurt after attack with stones in Bapu Dham

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 10:36 am IST

A 28-year-old dhaba owner was allegedly attacked with a stone and critically injured by four men, including a known resident of the locality, during a late-night scuffle in Phase-2 of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. The incident occurred around 1.45 am on the intervening night of July 26 and 27.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)
The victim, Furkan, a resident of Bapu Dham, who runs a local eatery named ‘Pakizah Dhaba’ in the colony. According to his police statement, he was informed by his cousin Nadeem that a fight had broken out between his employees, Arman and Anus, on the street near his dhaba.

Furkan stated that when he stepped out to intervene, a youth named Rishi, a resident of the same colony, along with three unidentified accomplices, confronted him and began hurling abuses. Despite attempts to defuse the situation, Furkan alleged that the group, under the influence of alcohol, assaulted him. Rishi allegedly struck him on the head with a stone, leaving him bleeding profusely.

The injured dhaba owner was admitted to GMCH-32, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The police obtained his statement in which he claimed that he could recognise the other three attackers if presented before him.

Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 against Rishi and his three unidentified associates at the Sector-26 police station.

Follow Us On