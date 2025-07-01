Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Chandigarh: Docs end protest after stipend hike, bond review assurance

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 01, 2025 07:58 AM IST

While the government defended the policy as a step to address the acute shortage of doctors in the state, medical students argued it placed an unreasonable financial burden on aspiring doctors, making medical education unaffordable for many

Resident doctors and MBBS interns across Punjab called off their strike on Monday following assurances from finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh. The decision came after a two-hour meeting with representatives of the Forum of Resident Doctors of Punjab in Chandigarh.

Resident doctors and MBBS interns protest for demands at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/ht)
During the meeting, the ministers agreed to the protesting doctors’ key demands, including a hike in intern stipends, which led to the decision to end the strike. Additional chief secretary (finance) Alok Shekhar and principal secretary (health) Kumar Rahul were also present.

As per the new agreement, the monthly stipend for MBBS interns has been increased from 15,000 to 22,000. Confirming the development, the health minister posted on social media platform X: “The Punjab government has hiked intern stipends from 15,000 to 22,000 per month. This move ensures our healthcare services continue uninterrupted and stronger than ever.”

The ministers also assured the formation of a committee to review the contentious 20 lakh service bond policy and recent fee hikes for MBBS students. The policy, introduced last week, mandates that MBBS and BDS students in government colleges sign a bond worth 20 lakh — meant to ensure service in Punjab’s healthcare system after graduation.

While the government defended the policy as a step to address the acute shortage of doctors in the state, medical students argued it placed an unreasonable financial burden on aspiring doctors, making medical education unaffordable for many.

On Sunday, doctors and interns from government medical colleges across Punjab had threatened a complete shutdown of outpatient department (OPD) services from Monday in protest. The strike had sparked concern over the disruption of healthcare services, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

