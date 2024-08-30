Chandigarh doctor booked for 6.5-lakh job fraud with nurse

A doctor previously working with Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has been booked for defrauding a hospital nurse of ₹6.5 lakh on the pretext of getting him a permanent job. The accused, Dr Archana Sharma, was an outsourced employee at GMCH, before her services were terminated six months back. (iStock)

She was booked on the complaint of Shailendra Kumar Yadav, hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Yadav, who holds a BSc in nursing from Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur, told police that he had relocated to Chandigarh in search of employment amid the Covid-19 pandemic in August 2020.

On August 30, 2022, Yadav met Dr Archana Sharma, a doctor at GMCH, Sector 32, who promised him a regular position as a nursing officer at GMCH, citing her “connections with senior hospital officials”, including the director-principal and the medical superintendent, Yadav alleged.

For this, she demanded ₹6.50 lakh from him, claiming that the money would be used to “facilitate” the job arrangement through her connections with higher authorities. Desperate for a secure position, Yadav arranged the money by borrowing from his father and close relatives, and using his credit card.

Yadav stated that he handed over the amount in instalments to Dr Sharma on various occasions, including September 5, 2022, and December 1, 2022. But she neither secured the job nor returned his money.

After he contacted her, she issued a cheque for ₹3.2 lakh, dated July 10, 2023, with the assurance that the remaining amount would be returned in due course. However, the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds.

With his complaint, Yadav also provided the police printouts of chat conversations he had with Dr Sharma, in which she allegedly acknowledged the payments and promised to either secure the job or return the money.

Following Yadav’s detailed complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal. The police investigation is currently underway, with officers collecting evidence and statements to verify the claims made by Yadav.