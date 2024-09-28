Chandigarh: Doctor loses 1.3 crore to investment fraud

Lured by high returns on stock market investments, a doctor lost ₹1.3 crore to online fraudsters. The complainant, Bharat Kumar, who runs a private practice in Sector 20, was directed to download an application via a link shared in the WhatsApp group. (Getty image)

The complainant, Bharat Kumar, who runs a private practice in Sector 20, had received a text message inviting him to join the WhatsApp group named “C6 Stockbrokers community group” to explore investment opportunities in IPO block trading.

After following the group’s activities for a few days, he decided to invest his money. The group members posed as representatives of Kotak Securities and claimed to offer high returns through investments and block trading.

Kumar was eventually directed to download an application via a link shared in the WhatsApp group. Following the instructions provided, he registered on the app using his Aadhaar card and was asked to bind his bank account for ease of transactions. The group then provided various bank account numbers where the complainant was instructed to deposit his investment.

Over the course of several weeks, the complainant made multiple deposits, ultimately losing ₹1.3 crore. Based on his complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS.