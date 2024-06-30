 Chandigarh: Document verification for teachers’ recruitment from this week - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
Chandigarh: Document verification for teachers’ recruitment from this week

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 30, 2024 07:58 AM IST

For 96 posts of special educators, 3,892 appeared for the examination, but the matter is in court and it is currently under stay by the Central Administrative Tribunal

After the UT education department had earlier revived 1,096 teaching posts by taking it up with the Union Ministry of Education, the department has now conducted recruitment exams for these posts and document verification will commence from next week.

For the 396 advertised posts of junior basic training (JBT) teachers, 25,117 applicants appeared for the exam. (HT file photo for representation)
For the 396 advertised posts of junior basic training (JBT) teachers, 25,117 applicants appeared for the exam. Document verification will be done on July 2 and July 3. For 100 posts of nursery teachers, 6,790 candidates appeared and document verification for the same is scheduled for July 4. For 98 posts of lecturers, 8,695 appeared and documents will be verified on July 5. For 303 posts of trained graduate teachers (TGT), 25,514 candidates appeared, for which document verification will take place in the last week of July.

For 96 posts of special educators, 3,892 appeared for the examination, but the matter is in court and it is currently under stay by the Central Administrative Tribunal. Further, the department will commence recruitment of teachers under the Samagra Shiksha scheme of Centre with 121 posts for JBT and 67 posts for TGT. The promotion of currently employed teachers will also be completed before the newly recruited teachers join.

Director of school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the department will be able to add 990 teachers which will further improve the city’s government schools and their education infrastructure.

Chandigarh
