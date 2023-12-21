Chandigarh dominates skating nationals

The Chandigarh skaters showcased exceptional prowess in both roller hockey and inline hockey events at the 61st National Skating Championship, culminating in Chandigarh on Thursday. Chandigarh girls skating team at the 61st National Skating Championship held in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

The Chandigarh contingent amassed nine medals, including six gold and one silver, dominating the overall medal tally.

In the inline hockey events, Chandigarh skaters secured three gold medals out of the four at stake. The local team triumphed in the senior girls’, senior boys’, and junior girls’ categories, while securing a bronze in junior boys.

In roller hockey, Chandigarh claimed three gold medals out of seven available. The senior girls, junior girls, and junior boys teams clinched gold, with the senior boys securing a bronze. Additionally, Chandigarh earned a silver in the masters men’s category.

During the earlier cadet and sub-junior categories held from December 11 to 14, Chandigarh skaters garnered one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

In the senior boys’ roller hockey, Uttar Pradesh clinched their inaugural national title by defeating Himachal Pradesh by 3-2 in the final, while Chandigarh secured the bronze medal.

Continuing their dominance, Jammu & Kashmir claimed the masters (men) category for the fifth consecutive year.