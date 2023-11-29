close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Drug accused who fled from custody arrested

Chandigarh: Drug accused who fled from custody arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 29, 2023 08:54 AM IST

The accused was identified as Lakhan of Mauli Jagran Complex. Police on November 25 had registered a case under the NDPS Act against Lakhan after he was arrested with 11.87 gm heroin

A 32-year-old man, who had escaped from police custody on Monday night, was arrested by Chandigarh Police from near a slip road in Hallomajra on Tuesday.

On Monday, police had taken the accused for a raid in Mauli Complex to arrest the supplier when the accused managed to flee after pushing a cop. (HT Photo)
The accused was identified as Lakhan of Mauli Jagran Complex. Police on November 25 had registered a case under the NDPS Act against Lakhan after he was arrested with 11.87 gm heroin.

On Monday, police had taken the accused for a raid in Mauli Complex to arrest the supplier when the accused managed to flee after pushing a cop. Following the accused’s re-arrest, he was produced before a court and sent to police custody till Wednesday.

