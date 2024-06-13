 Chandigarh education dept releases provisional merit list for Class 11 admissions - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Chandigarh education dept releases provisional merit list for Class 11 admissions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2024 08:58 AM IST

The provisional merit list is for students to check whether their percentage is displayed correctly, and if there are any discrepancies the department has noticed when the students submitted online applications

The UT education department has released the provisional merit list for admission to Class 11 in city government schools. Separate lists have been prepared for government school students of Chandigarh who will enjoy the 85% quota on total seats and for the other students.

Students can file their grievances at http://nltchd.info/utcouns/default.aspx (HT file photo for representation)

The provisional merit list is for students to check whether their percentage is displayed correctly, and if there are any discrepancies the department has noticed when the students submitted online applications. Now, the students can file any grievances or discrepancies till June 14, upto 5 pm. After this deadline, the final allotment list will be displayed on June 21. Students can file their grievances at http://nltchd.info/utcouns/default.aspx

As per the provisional list, Srishti Joshi, with overall 99% in Class 10, is the highest scoring student to apply for admission till now. Among government school students, Anoop Saini with 98.4% is the highest scoring student to apply.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh education dept releases provisional merit list for Class 11 admissions
