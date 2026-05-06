Chandigarh: Encroachers choke city as authorities look away

Pedestrians are steadily losing their space in major commercial sectors of Panchkula as market corridors and footpaths continue to be encroached upon with impunity. Civic authorities have largely failed to take effective action, forcing customers to navigate through parking areas to access shops, as corridors remain blocked with goods displayed by shopkeepers. Encroachments in Sector 11, Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Across markets, verandahs meant for public movement have been taken over by traders placing goods, blocking pathways. Such encroachments are particularly visible in markets of Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20 and 21. The items on display range from garments and daily-use products to large packed boxes of electronic goods, many of which spill into public spaces, restricting movement.

When confronted, shopkeepers who had extended their displays into corridors maintained they were merely conducting business. Many appeared unconcerned about enforcement, hinting at a possible tacit understanding with the enforcement staff.

Encroachments are not confined to main markets. Booth markets present a similar picture, especially in the evenings when additional food stalls come up in the parking area and large crowds gather. Markets in Sectors 7, 9, 10, 15 and 16 are among the worst affected.

In the absence of adequate fire safety arrangements, these congested markets remain vulnerable to potential fire hazards, reminiscent of past fire incidents in the Sector 9 rehri market.

Weak enforcement

Rakesh Aggarwal, a member of Vikas Manch, Panchkula, said the issue has already been raised in the Vidhan Sabha, but little has changed on the ground. He alleged political patronage behind the persistence of the problem. “Corridors, footpaths and even parking areas have been encroached upon. In some cases, even vacant land belonging to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has not been spared,” he said. He said that despite writing multiple letters to the HSVP and municipal corporation officials, no action has been taken.

When contacted, Surender Lather, the HSVP estate officer, said teams conduct regular checks in markets and other areas and issue challans. However, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) from HSVP’s enforcement wing said that in cases of corridor encroachments, only notices are issued, followed by subsequent notices for resumption if violations persist. He admitted that no resumption action has taken place in the city over the past year. The officer added that most challans are issued to street vendors in the Mansa Devi Complex area during festive seasons, typically ranging between ₹500 and ₹1,000.

The municipal corporation (MC) is responsible for removing encroachments from footpaths, parking spaces and sector roads. An enforcement staff member said the team comprises around 35 personnel, including junior engineer-level officers. While challans are issued and goods are sometimes seized, enforcement drives have slowed due to deployment of staff for the ongoing municipal elections. Regular drives, he said, are expected to resume after the polls.

Residents on wrong foot

Encroachments have also spread beyond commercial hubs into residential areas. In several sectors, government quarters and private houses have allegedly occupied public land. Residents have opened gates and covered rear portions illegally, while in many cases boundary walls have been extended dangerously close to roads. In posh localities, corner houses have fenced off adjoining public land and converted it into lawns, further shrinking common spaces meant for public use.

In 2023, the Citizens Welfare Association, Panchkula, had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court,

alleging failure of the authorities to curb encroachments. The court had directed the HSVP to submit a sector-wise report in residential areas and the action taken against them. The petition had highlighted that open spaces in front of houses—meant for essential services such as sewerage, water pipelines, telephone lines, electric wiring and pedestrian pathways—had been encroached upon by residents, with many constructing hedges, fences and even permanent structures. However, residents say that even after the court’s direction, visible progress on the ground remains negligible.

The issue is further compounded by unregulated parking in market areas. Free parking often leads to haphazard vehicle placement, with many four-wheelers occupying cycle tracks near major markets. The traffic police presence remains limited, with little enforcement against illegal parking. City traffic station house officer Varinder Kumar said Sector 11, being a busy market, faces a shortage of space, leading to roadside parking. He added that police have received complaints in the past and take action accordingly.