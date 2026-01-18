Chandigarh: Ensure transparency at gaushala, display numbers of key staff, says Kataria

Three days after carcass of 66 dead cows was found at MC Gaushala in Makhan Majra, the UT administrator and Punjab governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Saturday directed that detailed information regarding manpower deployment at each gaushala, including veterinary doctors, para-veterinary staff and other supporting personnel, along with their daily duty rosters, must be prominently displayed at visible locations. This, he said, would facilitate regular supervision and public accountability. The administrator directed MC to ensure all the availability of essential facilities and stated that adequate arrangements will be ensured for the proper living conditions. (HT Photo for representation)

Kataria on Saturday conducted an on-site inspection of the gaushalas and the incinerator facility located at Raipur Kalan to take stock of the arrangements made for the welfare, care and management of cattle.

During the visit, the administrator reviewed key aspects of gaushala operations, including the condition of shelters, standards of cleanliness, availability of green and dry fodder, access to safe drinking water, veterinary services, waste disposal mechanisms and overall upkeep of the premises. He held interactions with the officers and staff deployed at the gaushalas and issued clear instructions aimed at strengthening oversight, accountability and transparency in day-to-day functioning.

The administrator directed MC to ensure all the availability of essential facilities and stated that adequate arrangements will be ensured for the proper living conditions, feeding and hydration of the cattle housed in the gaushalas.

Regarding the incinerator installed at the Raipur Kalan gaushala, Kataria was briefed that the facility had remained temporarily non-operational due to a technical snag which could not be addressed immediately. He directed the MC that the defect will be rectified and the incinerator will be made functional at the earliest to ensure scientific disposal of dead animals.

Emphasising the importance of security and continuous monitoring, the administrator reiterated strict compliance with CCTV surveillance norms. He directed that CCTV systems be actively monitored and reviewed on a regular basis to ensure round-the-clock vigilance and maintenance of hygiene within the gaushalas.