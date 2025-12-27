Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
Chandigarh: Exemplary courage of Sahibzadas continues to inspire humanity, says CM Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 05:28 am IST

Saini said that their exemplary courage continues to inspire humanity to remain steadfast in truth and righteousness

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday visited Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to pay homage and commemorate the unparalleled sacrifice of the Sahibzadas on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

Conveying the message of service to religion, faith, and humanity, Saini also participated in sewa (voluntary service) at the Gurdwara complex. (HT Photo)
Conveying the message of service to religion, faith, and humanity, Saini also participated in sewa (voluntary service) at the Gurdwara complex. (HT Photo)

“This sacred land witnessed the supreme sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives at a tender age to uphold their faith, truth, and self-respect. Veer Bal Diwas serves as a solemn occasion to remember their courage and inspire future generations,” an official spokesperson said quoting the CM.

Saini said that their exemplary courage continues to inspire humanity to remain steadfast in truth and righteousness. Conveying the message of service to religion, faith, and humanity, Saini also participated in sewa (voluntary service) at the Gurdwara complex.

The CM also visited Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Motiram Mehra to offer prayers. When Sahibzadas had been imprisoned in the thanda burj by the Nawab of Sirhind, Baba Motiram Mehra served milk to them despite strict restrictions and the threat of death.

‘Sacrifice of tenth Sikh Guru’s family inspires the nation’

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the story of the sacrifices made by the family of Guru Gobind Singh, inspires every individual each time it is read, heard or understood as the 10th Sikh master made the greatest sacrifice in the interest of the nation. The CM said this while addressing the state-level Veer Bal Diwas programme organised in Sirsa on Friday.

As many as six lakh students from 3,450 schools across the State participated in essay competitions conducted in Hindi, Punjabi, English and Sanskrit. The first position was secured by Priyanka from Jind (Hindi), Charanjit Kaur from Kaithal (Punjabi), Ridhvi from Ambala (Sanskrit) and Jasleen Kaur from Ambala (English). CM Saini honoured these students with cash awards of 21,000 each, while second prize winners were awarded 11,000 each, and third prize winners received 5,100 each.

Saini said the State government is actively working to spread the teachings and principles of the Sikh Gurus among the masses. On the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, numerous programmes were organised across the State, creating a continuous wave of awareness and reverence towards sacrifice.

