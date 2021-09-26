Chandigarh: Exhibition held at govt arts college

The faculty members of Government College of Art, Sector 10, Chandigarh, organised ‘Reflections 2021’, an art exhibition, to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. SS Gill, secretary, technical education, Chandigarh administration, inaugurated the event. As many as 30 faculty members showcased around 100 works including, paintings, sculptures, graphics, etc.

Hotel cook dies of electric shock from fridge

Surinder, the deceased

A 22-year-old cook died after receiving en electric shock from the refrigerator at a hotel in Dhakoli on Saturday. Surinder of Ambedkar Colony, Zirakpur, was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, in an unconscious state, and was declared brought dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Traffic restrictions in place today

Chandigarh In view of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Punjab cabinet at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, vehicular movement will be restricted from 2pm onwards from the Sector 7/8 turn to and from Gursagar turn, and from the Golf Club turn and Advisor turn to the Sector 5/8 turn.

Asst held for leaking info sent to police remand

Chandigarh The assistant arrested on Friday for leaking information from the office of Haryana home minister Anil Vij Haryana was on Saturday sent to one-day police remand. The accused, Kapil, was caught while clicking pictures of various official files using his mobile phone, which has been sent for forensic examination. Before handing him over to the police, Vij had himself scanned the phone and found pictures of confidential papers.

Dhanas man held with illegal weapon

Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of small flats Dhanas, with a countrymade pistol and eight live cartridges. The accused, Mahipal, was arrested in Sector 33, who works as a cook. He told the police that he had got the weapon from Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh to show off among his friends and relatives. A case under Arms Act has been registered at Sector 34 police station. The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. The police said he has no previous criminal record.

Man held for riding auto with fake number plate

Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Faidan Nizampur village while he was riding an auto using a fake registration plate. The accused, Vijay, was arrested from the Sector-46/47 to 48/49 light point. A case under Section 473 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 31 police station.

First aid training programme held in PU

Chandigarh Third semester students of masters in social work received first-aid training from Dr Rakesh Khullar, ex-medical officer, health centre, Panjab University. He shared the three Ps formula – preserve life, prevent injury and promote recovery as the most crucial aspects of first-aid. He also demonstrated the exact way of washing hands and other hygiene maintenance activities.

UIPS holds webinar on World Pharmacist Day

Chandigarh The University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, and Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), Punjab branch, organised an international webinar on the occasion of World Pharmacist Day on Saturday. A talk on “regulatory affairs and its role in pharmaceutical industry” was delivered by Vibha Malhotra, regulatory affairs, Viatris, Sydney, Australia, an alumnus of UIPS.

Webinar organised on NSS Day

Chandigarh National Service Scheme (NSS), Panjab University, hosted a webinar to commemorate NSS Day. Celebrations were held in the presence of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. More than 700 participants from all over India took part. The V-C stressed on the need to make NSS a credit course in education. Keynote speaker Pravin Kwatra motivated the audience to live a healthy lifestyle.

Property federation asks adviser to introduce Apartment Act

Chandigarh Members of the Property Federation Chandigarh met with UT adviser Dharam Pal and asked him to consider reintroducing the Apartment Act in the city. President Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, said, “The Apartment Act is the need of the hour. It can be introduced on properties which are smaller than one kanal to maintain the character of the city.” A memorandum was also handed over.

GRIID teachers learn about facilities available for differently-abled

Chandigarh Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, organised an online workshop on ‘Supported independent living for adults with intellectual disability’. The aim was to tell the teaching staff of GRIID School about various services being provided overseas to persons with disabilities. Jatinder Singh, senior co-ordinator, department of youth and adults team, and Daniel Maseege, service manager, of CCS Disability Action Auckland, New Zealand, were the invited speakers. Singh spoke about the support provided by the government in assisting the independent living of persons with disabilities.