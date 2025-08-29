Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Chandigarh fails to find buyers for two nursing home

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 08:24 am IST

The estate office had invited fresh bids for two home sites on August 5, but failed to find a single bidder

The UT estate office has again failed to find buyers for its two leasehold nursing home sites in an auction held on Thursday.

Experts cited high reserve prices and leasehold nature of the properties as the reason for the unsuccessful auction last month. (HT Photo for representation)
The estate office had invited fresh bids for two home sites on August 5, but failed to find a single bidder. One site each for nursing homes was put up for sale in Sector 46 and Sector 51. The reserve price for the Sector 46 site was fixed at 13.62 crore and 18.72 crore for the other.

Experts cited high reserve prices and leasehold nature of the properties as the reason for the unsuccessful auction last month. With the implementation of the revised collector rates from April 1, the reserve price for the nursing homes has increased.

