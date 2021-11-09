Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Fancy number 0001 fetches 11.2 lakh in e-auction
Chandigarh: Fancy number 0001 fetches 11.2 lakh in e-auction

Vehicle registration number 0001 in new CH01CG series fetched the highest bidding price during an e-auction of fancy numbers conducted by the registering and licensing authority, Chandigarh
The RLA generated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.43 crore from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the new series CH01-CG along with the re-auction of leftover numbers of the previous series. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
The RLA generated 1.43 crore from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the new series CH01-CG along with the re-auction of leftover numbers of the previous series. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 01:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The vehicle registration number 0001 in the new CH01CG series fetched the highest bidding price of 11.20 lakh during an e-auction of fancy numbers conducted by the registering and licensing authority (RLA) here on Monday.

In the latest auction, the RLA generated 1.43 crore from the e-auction of fancy numbers of the new series CH01-CG along with the re-auction of leftover numbers of the previous series. In the previous auction of the CH01-CF series and leftover previous series, the RLA had collected 1.10 crore in revenue.

The number, CH01-CG-0005, went for the second-highest price of 5.03 lakh. The third highest was 0009, which fetched 5.02 lakh. The registration number 0007 went for 4.63 lakh, 0003 for 4.41 lakh, 0002 for Rs2.80 lakh, 9999 for 2.66 lakh, 0006 for 2.36 lakh, 7777 for 2.30 lakh and 0004 for 2.27 lakh. Meanwhile, 0008 sold for 2.01 lakh and 0010 for 1.06 lakh

