    Chandigarh: Fancy number CH01-DD-0001 auctioned for record ₹54 lakh

    Chandigarh’s craze for fancy numbers is evident from the fact that the RLA makes roughly 12 crore every year by auctioning fancy numbers

    Published on: Mar 07, 2026 8:20 AM IST
    By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
    Can’t put a price on passion, is what former Chandigarh mayor and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Davesh Moudgil had to say as he walked away with fancy number CH01-DD-0001 after paying a whopping 53.8 lakh in an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Friday. Moudgil has purchased the VIP number for his Toyota Fortuner Legender, which costs around 50 lakh.

    In the auction on Friday, the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority was able to generate a total revenue of ₹4.48 crore. (HT File)
    This is the highest-ever bid recorded for a vehicle registration number since auctioning of fancy numbers began in Chandigarh in the 2002.

    The city’s craze for fancy numbers is evident from the fact that the RLA makes roughly 12 crore every year by auctioning fancy numbers. Each auction fetches around 3 crore.

    In the auction on Friday, the authority was able to generate a total revenue of 4.48 crore.

    HT graphic
    As per the official records, while the registration number CH01-DD-0001 fetched the highest bid of 53.88 lakh, CH01-DD-0003 emerged as the second most expensive number, attracting a bid of 32.32 lakh against a reserve price of 50,000 (see box).

    Moudgil, who has purchased the VIP number for his Toyota Fortuner Legender, costing around 50 lakh, told HT, “I have always had a craze for fancy numbers.”

    Stating that his other vehicles too have special numbers, Moudgil said that he often follows the advice of his astrologer while choosing such numbers.

    When asked about placing the highest bid, he replied, “You can’t put a price on passion.”

    Moudgil served as the Chandigarh mayor in 2018 and is currently an advocate practising at the Punjab and Haryana high court. Active in the BJP for nearly three decades, he has held several key positions in the party, including that of deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor.

    Hillary Victor
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Hillary Victor

      Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

