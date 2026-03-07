Chandigarh: Fancy number CH01-DD-0001 auctioned for record ₹54 lakh

Can’t put a price on passion, is what former Chandigarh mayor and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Davesh Moudgil had to say as he walked away with fancy number CH01-DD-0001 after paying a whopping ₹53.8 lakh in an e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Friday. Moudgil has purchased the VIP number for his Toyota Fortuner Legender, which costs around ₹50 lakh. In the auction on Friday, the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority was able to generate a total revenue of ₹4.48 crore. (HT File)

This is the highest-ever bid recorded for a vehicle registration number since auctioning of fancy numbers began in Chandigarh in the 2002.

The city’s craze for fancy numbers is evident from the fact that the RLA makes roughly ₹12 crore every year by auctioning fancy numbers. Each auction fetches around ₹3 crore.

In the auction on Friday, the authority was able to generate a total revenue of ₹4.48 crore.