Chandigarh firemen on their toes ahead of Diwali

The fire and safety wing of the Chandigarh municipal corporation has been divided into seven zones for deployment to meet any contingency during Diwali celebrations from November 3 to 5
The measures have been taken to ensure that fire-fighting vehicles and personnel reach the emergency spot within the shortest time. (Representative image)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

“A WhatsApp group will be created for close coordination between officers and duty officials and to update photographs and videos of duty during the period of deployment. First-aid kits of all fire stations as well as vehicles will be checked so as to ensure that the mandatory medicinal articles are available. All water reservoirs and tenders will be kept full round the clock,” said an MC offiical.

The measures have been taken to ensure that fire-fighting vehicles and personnel reach the emergency spot within the shortest time and risk of loss and damage to life and property is minimised, said the official.

Wednesday, November 03, 2021
