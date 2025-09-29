Chandigarh: Firing at gym owner, his friend’s hotel planned in jail: Cops

After firing incident at two locations early Thursday — first at a gym in Mohali’s Phase 2 and shortly after at Hotel Diljot Residency in Kajheri, Chandigarh, leaving gym owner Vicky (36), injured, police have linked it to a conspiracy from jail. Investigations have revealed that the twin firing in Mohali and Chandigarh was orchestrated by the victims’ neighbours named Vikas and Suraj alias Bholu, both currently lodged in Burail jail. The first site -- the victim’s gym -- where the accused had struck on Thursday morning. (HT File Photo)

Police will now bring Bholu and Vikas on production warrants for questioning to unravel the deeper conspiracy and motive behind the attack.

Although the attackers Aman and Ritwik Bhardwaj alias Billa initially released a video denying the duo’s involvement, they confessed during interrogation that Bholu masterminded the plan. He provided money for weapons, which were procured from Meerut, and tasked Aman with executing the shooting.

Sources disclosed that Aman called Ritwik from Delhi to assist in the firing. Bholu arranged money to buy two pistols from Meerut. The plan included recording and circulating a video post-attack to claim responsibility while distancing the masterminds. Bholu had allegedly instructed Aman during a jail meeting that his name must not surface in the incident.

Investigators believe Bholu’s long-standing enmity with Vicky was the prime motive. Suspicion on Bholu and Vikas grew when their names repeatedly surfaced in probe reports.

Sources said Vikas was arrested while visiting his ailing mother at PGIMER, who later passed away. During her cremation, Vikas publicly accused Vicky and Veeru of tipping off the police about him. Nursing this grudge, he allegedly joined hands with Bholu in jail to plan the assault.

Ritwik was already wanted in a jail assault case at Burail, in which Aman was also named but later secured anticipatory bail. Ritwik, facing multiple criminal cases including murder (for which he has already been convicted to life imprisonment but was out on bail), was sheltered by Aman at his Kasauli café for some time.

According to the investigation, Vikas had informed Aman that Vicky usually left for the gym around 5.30 am. On the day of the attack, Aman and Ritwik left their hotel around 3.30 am and waited near Sector 49 after spotting Vicky’s car.

When Vicky left for his gym in Mohali, the accused followed him but lost sight near Phase-2 light point. Later, they located him outside the gym, where Vicky sat in his car scrolling on his phone. The attackers opened fire, injuring him, before fleeing towards Balongi. They changed clothes en route and escaped via Panchkula towards Himachal.

Later that evening, the accused posted a video claiming responsibility for the attack. However, Chandigarh police’s operations cell nabbed them the same day from IT Park. Police recovered a motorcycle, the clothes worn during the incident, two pistols (.30 and .32 bore), and two cartridges.

After completing their four-day police remand, Aman and Ritwik will be produced before court on Monday.