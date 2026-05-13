Zirakpur: Five booked for vandalism at BJP office, Jakhar alleges conspiracy

Two days after five masked men barged into the BJP office in Zirakpur and smeared banners and walls with ink, police on Tuesday said an FIR has been registered against the unidentified persons. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar met Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) and demanded a thorough investigation while alleging conspiracy. BJP’s Punjab president Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The party said the miscreants targeted posters and a photograph of BJP leader Gurdarshan Saini before fleeing. Amid the hooliganism, people present in the office ran outside, fearing for safety. CCTV cameras installed near the office captured the masked men.

BJP leader Gurdarshan Saini said he was in Dera Bassi at that time. “We don’t know what their intention was. It is also a matter of security.” Saini also linked the incident to the political tension during elections.

Inspector Satinder Singh, Zirakpur SHO, said Sections 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property), 329(3) (house trespass) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was slapped on the miscreants. “We have collected CCTV footage from the area and are examining all possible leads. The accused will be identified soon,” he said.

ASP Gazalpreet Kaur said, “We are analysing the CCTV footage and verifying information gathered from the spot. Necessary action will be taken.”

Jakhar, while addressing mediapersons after meeting the SSP, said the recent attacks on BJP offices in Zirakpur, Batala, Tarn Taran and Ludhiana appeared to be part of a coordinated and well-planned conspiracy. He accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of attempting to create an atmosphere of political intimidation in Punjab. Jakhar claimed the attacks were a reaction to ongoing anti-corruption action by central agencies. “Political tactics won’t prevent the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation from carrying out their work,” he said.

Regarding the controversy surrounding central agency action in Punjab, Jakhar said that if the state Vigilance Bureau, which is meant to combat corruption, itself comes under cloud, then CBI intervention becomes necessary. The CBI has arrested three persons in connection with a bribery case, involving acceptance of money on behalf of officials posted in the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.