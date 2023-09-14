Chandigarh: Five elected to PUCSC executive committee

Five department representatives (DRs) have been elected for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) executive committee, the elections for which were held in the physics auditorium by the dean students welfare (DSW) on Wednesday. Panjab University Campus Student Council president Jatinder Singh being congratulated by PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Out of 126 DRs elected on September 6, 20 had submitted nominations to be part of the committee. Daksh Kohli of the statistics department obtained the maximum 46 votes, followed by Ritika Chandan of psychology department with 41 votes, Paramjit Singh of University Institute of Legal Studies got 40 votes and Dhruvika of National Centre for Human Genome Studies and Research attained 37 votes. For the fifth seat, there was a tie between two candidates, who polled 34 votes each, following which a coin toss was done by DSW Jatinder Grover, and Loveneesh Puri of zoology emerged as the winner.

After the executive committee election was complete, an oath-taking ceremony was organised for the four office-bearers of the PUCSC, also elected on September 6. All office-bearers, including president Jatinder Singh, were congratulated by PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig. Vice president Ranmeekjot Kaur of the Sath party chose to take her oath in Punjabi.

The five executive committee members were also called on stage to take the oath, while the 126 DRs took the oath standing amid the audience in the auditorium. Speaking at the event, Grover said the elections went off peacefully and only two warnings were issued by the DSW office in the whole process. No disciplinary action was taken against any party.

The V-C urged the elected students to work hand-in-hand with university authorities. Rather than organising protests, she urged the students to sit with the PU officials and find a middle ground.

Later in the evening, an installation ceremony for the four office-bearers was also organised. Jatinder was joined by Indian Youth Congress state president Manoj Lubana and NSUI leader Sikander Boora, among other NSUI leaders, as they distributed sweets on the campus..