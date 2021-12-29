Chandigarh: Former chief justice NK Sodhi succumbs to Covid

Former chief justice of Kerala and Karnataka high courts NK Sodhi lost his battle to Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon. Family members said that after he contracted the virus, he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome and remained admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for nearly a month. The cremation took place on Tuesday.

Born on November 29, 1943, he obtained his law degree from Panjab University (PU). He was appointed the judge of Punjab and Haryana high court in 1991 and elevated as chief justice in 2004 in Kerala and retired as chief justice of Karnataka high court in November 2005. After retirement, he served as the presiding officer of securities appellate tribunal, Mumbai, for six years. He was also instrumental in formulation of regulations on prohibition of insider trading for Security and Exchange Board of India.

26 fresh Covid infections in city

The tricity logged 26 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday even as former chief justice NK Sodhi’s death due to the virus took Chandigarh’s death tally to 1,079.

The UT has seen three Covid deaths this month.

Of the fresh infections, 15 were reported from Chandigarh, six from Panchkula, and five from Mohali.

The tricity’s active case count remained above the 200-mark, with Chandigarh having 100 infected persons, and Mohali and Panchkula having 55 persons each.