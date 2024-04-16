 Chandigarh: Four arrested in attempt to murder case - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Four arrested in attempt to murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2024 08:58 AM IST

As per police, Tejpal of Mauli Jagran village, on April 9, was standing in front of his house with his friend Wasim around 10 pm, when four accused came there and then tried to attack him with a country-made pistol but fled after an unsuccessful attempt

Police have arrested four persons for an alleged murder bid on a 20-year-old at Mauli Jagran village.

The accused have been identified as Karan Singh, 20, alias Goli, of Indira Colony Sector 17, Panchkula; Tota Ram, 24, of Mauli Jagran; Arjun, 18, of Mubarikpur village, Dera Bassi and Nishant Pandey, 19, of Indira Colony, Panchkula. (iStock)
As per police, Tejpal of Mauli Jagran village, on April 9, was standing in front of his house with his friend Wasim around 10 pm, when four accused came there and then tried to attack him with a country-made pistol but fled after an unsuccessful attempt.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

The accused have been identified as Karan Singh, 20, alias Goli, of Indira Colony Sector 17, Panchkula; Tota Ram, 24, of Mauli Jagran; Arjun, 18, of Mubarikpur village, Dera Bassi and Nishant Pandey, 19, of Indira Colony, Panchkula. Police have further recovered the country-made pistol and two live cartridges from Tota Ram and 35,200 in cash from Arjun.

Police said all the accused are drug addicts and committed thefts, snatching and robberies at night to get money for drugs. Police claimed that they also belong to a gang and are habitual offenders.

