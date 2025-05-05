Chandigarh: Four held for drug possession in separate cases; heroin and ganja seized

In a series of anti-narcotics operations, the Chandigarh Police have arrested four individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in separate cases across the city, recovering heroin and ganja from their possession. Police arrested 25-year-old Dinesh, alias Bagga, son of Vijay Kumar and a resident of Manimajra. The accused was nabbed from a kacha rasta near Government Model High School, Pocket No 8, Manimajra, on Saturday. A total of 6.39 gm heroin was recovered from his possession. (HT Photo)

In the first case, a team from the Industrial Area police station, acting on a tip-off, arrested 20-year-old Honey Kumar, a resident of Chauinda Devi village in Amritsar, Punjab, near the cremation ground in Phase-1 on Friday. A total of 41.83 gm heroin was recovered from his possession.

In a separate case registered at the Manimajra police station, police arrested 25-year-old Dinesh, alias Bagga, son of Vijay Kumar and a resident of Manimajra. The accused was nabbed from a kacha rasta near Government Model High School, Pocket No 8, Manimajra, on Saturday. A total of 6.39 gm heroin was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Maloya police arrested two individuals, Bablu, 45, and a 40-year-old woman, near Sharam Buru Bhawan, Sector 38 West, on Friday. Both are residents of the same address. A total of 9.324 kg ganja was recovered from their possession.