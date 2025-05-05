Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Four held for drug possession in separate cases; heroin and ganja seized

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 05, 2025 09:00 AM IST

In the first case, a team from the Industrial Area police station, acting on a tip-off, arrested 20-year-old Honey Kumar, a resident of Chauinda Devi village in Amritsar, Punjab, near the cremation ground in Phase-1 on Friday; a total of 41.83 gm heroin was recovered from his possession

In a series of anti-narcotics operations, the Chandigarh Police have arrested four individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in separate cases across the city, recovering heroin and ganja from their possession.

Police arrested 25-year-old Dinesh, alias Bagga, son of Vijay Kumar and a resident of Manimajra. The accused was nabbed from a kacha rasta near Government Model High School, Pocket No 8, Manimajra, on Saturday. A total of 6.39 gm heroin was recovered from his possession. (HT Photo)
Police arrested 25-year-old Dinesh, alias Bagga, son of Vijay Kumar and a resident of Manimajra. The accused was nabbed from a kacha rasta near Government Model High School, Pocket No 8, Manimajra, on Saturday. A total of 6.39 gm heroin was recovered from his possession. (HT Photo)

In the first case, a team from the Industrial Area police station, acting on a tip-off, arrested 20-year-old Honey Kumar, a resident of Chauinda Devi village in Amritsar, Punjab, near the cremation ground in Phase-1 on Friday. A total of 41.83 gm heroin was recovered from his possession.

In a separate case registered at the Manimajra police station, police arrested 25-year-old Dinesh, alias Bagga, son of Vijay Kumar and a resident of Manimajra. The accused was nabbed from a kacha rasta near Government Model High School, Pocket No 8, Manimajra, on Saturday. A total of 6.39 gm heroin was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Maloya police arrested two individuals, Bablu, 45, and a 40-year-old woman, near Sharam Buru Bhawan, Sector 38 West, on Friday. Both are residents of the same address. A total of 9.324 kg ganja was recovered from their possession.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Four held for drug possession in separate cases; heroin and ganja seized
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On