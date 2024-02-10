 Chandigarh: Four hurt in 5-vehicle pile-up at Aroma lightpoint - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Four hurt in 5-vehicle pile-up at Aroma lightpoint

Chandigarh: Four hurt in 5-vehicle pile-up at Aroma lightpoint

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 10, 2024 09:32 AM IST

As per information, a CTU bus had stopped at the red signal when a speeding Haryana Roadways bus rammed into it after the driver failed to apply brakes. As a result, the CTU bus rammed into another Haryana Roadways bus that was ahead of it, which further went and hit another CTU bus that eventually rammed into a car ahead of it.

At least four passengers were injured as four buses and a car were involved in a pile-up at the Aroma lightpoint in Sector 22 on Friday afternoon.

The five-vehicle pile-up site on the Sector 21-22 dividing road in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The five-vehicle pile-up site on the Sector 21-22 dividing road in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per information, a CTU bus had stopped at the red signal when a speeding Haryana Roadways bus rammed into it after the driver failed to apply brakes. As a result, the CTU bus rammed into another Haryana Roadways bus that was ahead of it, which further went and hit another CTU bus that eventually rammed into a car ahead of it.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Four passengers suffered minor bruises and scratches and were given first-aid at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

The accident also caused a traffic jam at the junction.

Sub-inspector Vivek Sharma, in-charge of the Sector 22 police post, said the driver of the Haryana Roadways bus which caused the accident has been issued a challan. He added that a case will be registered if they receive a complaint from the injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On