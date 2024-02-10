Chandigarh: Four hurt in 5-vehicle pile-up at Aroma lightpoint
As per information, a CTU bus had stopped at the red signal when a speeding Haryana Roadways bus rammed into it after the driver failed to apply brakes. As a result, the CTU bus rammed into another Haryana Roadways bus that was ahead of it, which further went and hit another CTU bus that eventually rammed into a car ahead of it.
At least four passengers were injured as four buses and a car were involved in a pile-up at the Aroma lightpoint in Sector 22 on Friday afternoon.
As per information, a CTU bus had stopped at the red signal when a speeding Haryana Roadways bus rammed into it after the driver failed to apply brakes. As a result, the CTU bus rammed into another Haryana Roadways bus that was ahead of it, which further went and hit another CTU bus that eventually rammed into a car ahead of it.
Four passengers suffered minor bruises and scratches and were given first-aid at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.
The accident also caused a traffic jam at the junction.
Sub-inspector Vivek Sharma, in-charge of the Sector 22 police post, said the driver of the Haryana Roadways bus which caused the accident has been issued a challan. He added that a case will be registered if they receive a complaint from the injured.