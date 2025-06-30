Chandigarh: Four women among 5 held in Sector-38 house theft case

The police crime branch has solved a house theft case in Sector 38-A with the arrest of five individuals, including four women, who were part of a network exchanging stolen items for drugs. All five accused have been remanded to judicial custody and further investigation into the chain of drug distribution and possible linkages to other thefts is underway. (HT photo for representation)

The case was filed by Ashutosh Sharma, a resident of Zirakpur. Sharma reported a theft at his brother’s vacant residence in Sector 38-A, from which valuables including ₹23,000 in cash, six mobile phones, two cameras, three branded watches, jewellery, and other electronic items were stolen.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused, Nazim alias Arman, 25, a resident of Small Flats, Dhanas, on June 25 near Kishangarh Maternity Hospital. Upon search, police recovered ₹10,000 in cash and 4 stolen mobile phones.

During interrogation, Nazim confessed to being a drug addict who specifically targeted vacant or locked homes in residential areas. He admitted to selling stolen goods to women residing in Sector 38-A in exchange for heroin.

Based on his disclosure, a police team arrested four women on June 27.

Among the four women arrested, one accused is Maya, a resident of Sector 38-A. She was found in possession of two stolen mobile phones. Police said that she has a prior criminal record with cases registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at PS-39. Another accused, Meenu, a resident of the same sector, was found with one stolen camera. Police said that she has two previous FIRs against her. Third accused Roopa, who was arrested with two stolen wrist watches, also has a history of involvement in serious offences. Fourth woman accused, Jinna, was found with one stolen wristwatch and a mobile power bank. No prior criminal record was mentioned in her case.

All five accused have been remanded to judicial custody and further investigation into the chain of drug distribution and possible linkages to other thefts is underway.