Chandigarh: Fraudster poses as armyman, dupes one of 2.4 lakh

Police said victim Jatin Arora was approached by one Randeep Singh, who claimed to be an Army officer working as Naik in Jaipur and has been transferred to Chandigarh.

The accused sent his documents to the victim, who showed him the property through WhatsApp. The accused did a video call dressed in military uniform with three other people, addressing him as commander. They said they wanted to take the property on rent for five years and asked the victim to deposit some money as a part of the agreement.

After asking the victim repeatedly to deposit money, he suspected something was off and stopped taking the accused’s calls. Later, the accused called him and threatened him saying they had full access to his house and they could harm him.

The victim transferred the amount in three payments before complaining to the police.

Another cheating case has also been registered at the Sector 39 police station after the manager of a bank in Sector 41 complained that one Navjot Kaur Sandhu of Sector 49-D had taken a home loan of ₹65 lakh by providing fake documents. The case had come to the police station from the district court.

