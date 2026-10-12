Chandigarh gets a taste of winter on no-sun day

Residents woke up to overcast skies and a distinct chill in the air as an active western disturbance brought rain to the city. Though only 14.4 mm rain was recorded through the day at the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Sector 39 observatory, the day temperature saw a sharp six-degree drop – from 31.2°C on Saturday to 25.9°C on Sunday, six degrees below normal. This is the lowest day temperature this season since September 28 when it had dropped to 25.4°C. Over the next three days, the day temperatures may remain between 30°C and 31°C while the minimum will stay between 21°C and 22°C. (HT File)

The minimum temperature, however, saw a rise – from 23.2°C on Saturday to 23.6°C on Sunday, four degrees above normal. This, IMD officials said, was due to the cloudy conditions at night.

Explaining the drop in day temperature, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Overcast skies had prevailed since morning, which prevented the sun from showing up. This, coupled with the persistent rain, pulled the temperatures down. Rain in the upper reaches of Himachal also brought cool winds to the city,” he said.

Met officials said chances of rain will continue throughout the week, and a fresh western disturbance is expected around Wednesday, which may lead to rain on Thursday.

Over the next three days, the day temperatures may remain between 30°C and 31°C while the minimum will stay between 21°C and 22°C.

AQI turns good

In a positive development, the rain and wind also improved the city’s air quality index. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI of the city had risen to 102, classified as moderate, on October 6 (last Wednesday) – a first this season. Following the rain on October 7 and further on Sunday, the AQI improved to 42, which, according to the pollution board, is considered good. To be sure, moderate air leads to breathing discomfort to people suffering from asthma, and lungs and heart diseases while good air has no adverse effect.