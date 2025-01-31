Chandigarh gets new mayor: Homemaker Harpreet looks to put MC house in order

Harpreet Kaur Babla, 60, a homemaker and seasoned politician with over two decades of experience, has her work cut out as the newly elected mayor of Chandigarh. Taking charge after a tumultuous year under AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, Harpreet aims to restore order to the municipal corporation (MC), which has faced financial challenges and halted development. Newly elected mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla celebrating her win with her husband, Devinder Singh Babla, and others at MC office in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Wife of seasoned BJP leader Devinder Singh Babla, Harpreet first entered the electoral fray in 2001 on a Congress ticket, winning her debut municipal election with a significant margin. She returned to active politics in 2021, securing another landslide victory in the civic body polls, making her a two-time councillor. But post victory, she switched allegiance to the BJP.

An alumna of Convent of Jesus and Mary, Dehradun, Harpreet also holds an MA in English from Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Chandigarh. She is the daughter of a retired Colonel.

Her husband, is a prominent figure in Chandigarh’s political circles, having been a councillor twice. Formerly Congress’ Chandigarh president, he is currently BJP local unit’s vice-president. The couple has two sons—Yudhveer Singh Babla, who holds an MBA in marketing and Paramveer, a lawyer by qualification. Both work together to manage the family’s real estate business.

Speaking to HT, she shared her plans for the MC House:

Q: What are your top three priorities?

A: My focus will be to regain the past glory of Chandigarh, which we lost during the previous mayor’s tenure. I aim to generate revenue for MC, ensure cleanliness, especially in Dadumajra, and work on developing the city’s erstwhile villages and colonies.

Q: What worked well for you today?

A: I believe the councillors voted with their conscience. We didn’t go asking for votes, but they understood that only the BJP can secure funding from the Centre and bring the city back on track. The performance of former BJP mayors like Sarabjeet Kaur and Anup Gupta influenced their decision.

Q: Since BJP does not have a majority in the House, how will you take along the Opposition to run MC smoothly?*

A: The opposition is divided. All councillors know that we have MC elections in 2026, and if they want development, collaboration is essential. I’m confident I will earn their support for the city’s betterment.