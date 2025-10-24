Chandigarh Golf League | D-Day October 25 | It’s final! Mulligans to take on Punjab Aces in title clash

It’s set to be The Mulligans versus the Punjab Aces in the much-awaited grand finale of Chandigarh Golf League, scheduled for Saturday.

In the semi-finals on Friday, The Mulligans edged out Sultans of Swing 4-3, while Punjab Aces ousted two-time defending champions Captain’s 18 by the same scoreline. With this, the league will see a new champion being crowned on Saturday.

Strong performances by Sangha, four ball pairs set Mulligans for easy win

The Mulligans faced in-form Sultans of Swing and took the challenge head-on as Angad Sangha finished his singles game 5 and 3. But before that, Tarun Veer Singh Lehal put the first point up for the Sultans with a 5 and 4 win. Saurabh Singh Mangat and RS Cheema combined to put a 3 and 1 win on the board after Dilsher Sukhija and Sampat Singh’s 4 and 3 win had given the Sultans hope. However, the last two four ball games landed comfortably in the The Mulligans’ kitty, courtesy Bismad Singh-Angad Matharoo and Amrinder Singh-Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo pairs, and it was down to game 5. Gauhar Pruthi and Surinder Jit Singh caught a lucky break on the 15th and then proved their mettle by closing out the game on the 16th, putting The Mulligans through.

Captain’s tactical line-up change fails to help

In the other semifinal, Punjab Aces & Captain’s 18 could gauge what the other team would line up like, having met each other earlier in the round robin stage. The Captain’s made some changes to their line up, after the reverse earlier, and Mivaan Singh was quick to take advantage of the same and romped home 6 and 5 for the Aces. HS Kang pulled out his game when it mattered as he finished 2 and 1 in a tight singles game. Just like the round robin game, all games were closely fought even though at one point the Aces led in all. TS Grewal and Akshay Verma were comfortable in the anchor game which meant that Aces had to win the two of the other four ball games. Balpreet Ghuman & Gursharan Grewal won 2 and 1 in the first four ball game and crucially Jaskirat Dulet and Rupinder Singh followed it up with a 2 and 1 win of their own. Padamjit Singh Sandhu and RS Mann won 2 and 1 while Col AS Bajwa and Saurabh Nagpal completed a 3 and 2 consolation win as the defending champions crashed out.

Sultans of Swing and Captain’s 18 will now face each other in the third place match.

Semi final results:

The Mulligans 4-3 Sultans of Swing

Captain’s 18 3-4 Punjab Aces

Finals day fixtures:

8 am | Sultans of Swing vs Captain’s 18 | Third-place match

9.30 am | The Mulligans vs Punjab Aces | Finals