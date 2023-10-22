Chandigarh Golf League: Fairway Comets beat The Mulligans, set to face Captain’s 18 in final

Fairway Comets defeated The Mulligans after a thrilling six hole play-off, to set up a title clash with Captain’s 18 on Sunday. Prithvi’s heroics last evening had kept the Comets in the match and he came to the fore today as well with some superb touches on and around the green. (HT Photo for representation)

After bad light stopped play last evening, the play-off continued in the morning with both teams locked all square after three play-off holes.

Raman Singh Gill and Prithvi Singh Sandhu of the Comets held their nerve in clutch moments after Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Matharoo had kept themselves in the game by making saves of their own. Prithvi’s heroics last evening had kept the Comets in the match and he came to the fore today as well with some superb touches on and around the green. He was a bit wayward off the tee but managed to par the 5th and the 6th to finally put one past Bismad and Jaskeerat and finally break their resistance. After the 4th hole was halved, Raman Singh Gill put pressure on the next two holes by sitting within gimme distance for par. He didn’t even have to sink them in as Prithvi ensured he would not need any further help to secure the desired result.

Bismad and Jaskeerat made the required putts on the 4th and 5th holes to keep The Mulligans in touch with some gritty play. However, they could not stretch the play-off more than they liked as their resistance was finally broken with a missed putt which the Comets took full advantage of and won.

