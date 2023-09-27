Chandigarh Golf League: Gladiators blank Golf Masters to open campaign on with a win

Chandigarh Gladiators whitewashed Golf Masters 7-0 on the opening day of the Chandigarh Golf League’s second season, which got underway at the Golf Club Greens on Monday. A player in action during Chandigarh Golf League on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Gladiators began their campaign on a positive note, with captain Saurabh Singh Mangat leading the way as he closed out a 4 and 2 win in his singles game. The four ball games is where the Gladiators found their groove with their pairs winning big and finishing their games early. Colonel Narjit Singh and Dr Vinninder Singh Sachdev scored a 7 and 6 victory in the anchor game, closing out a perfect day for last year’s quarter finalists. Colonel PS Randhawa and KBS Katoch, meanwhile, also posted a 6 and 4 win, while the two other pairs recorded 5 and 4 wins.

With an emphatic scoreline, the Gladiators became the first team to post a perfect match score and go straight to the top of the table.

In the opening match of the day, Swinging Samurai recorded an impressive 5-2 win against the Sultans of Swing. Captain’s 18 also began their campaign with a 5-2 win over Sleepy Owl Chargers in a well-contested tie.

The Samurai and Captain’s 18 took largely similar routes to their 5-2 victories. Colonel Parminderjit Singh and Sehaj Bir Singh Sidhu scored the biggest win for the Samurai over the Sultans of Swing while Bhupinder Singh Mundh and RS Mann matched the top winning margin of the day with a 7 and 6 win for Captain’s 18.

In the last match of the day, Moksha Royals beat the Punjab Aces 4-3 in a tense finish with five of the seven games decided on either the last or the penultimate hole.

The Moksha Royals pooled in all their reserves to capture 4 important points as last year’s runners up Punjab Aces began the league on a disappointing note. Team captain Darvesh Kumar combined with Kulwant Singh Bhullar to card a 3 and 1 win and watched two of their pairs win on the final hole including the anchor game.

