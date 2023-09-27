News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Golf League: Gladiators blank Golf Masters to open campaign on with a win

Chandigarh Golf League: Gladiators blank Golf Masters to open campaign on with a win

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 27, 2023 09:56 AM IST

Gladiators began their campaign on a positive note, with captain Saurabh Singh Mangat leading the way as he closed out a 4 and 2 win in his singles game

Chandigarh Gladiators whitewashed Golf Masters 7-0 on the opening day of the Chandigarh Golf League’s second season, which got underway at the Golf Club Greens on Monday.

A player  in action during Chandigarh Golf League on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A player  in action during Chandigarh Golf League on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Gladiators began their campaign on a positive note, with captain Saurabh Singh Mangat leading the way as he closed out a 4 and 2 win in his singles game. The four ball games is where the Gladiators found their groove with their pairs winning big and finishing their games early. Colonel Narjit Singh and Dr Vinninder Singh Sachdev scored a 7 and 6 victory in the anchor game, closing out a perfect day for last year’s quarter finalists. Colonel PS Randhawa and KBS Katoch, meanwhile, also posted a 6 and 4 win, while the two other pairs recorded 5 and 4 wins.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

With an emphatic scoreline, the Gladiators became the first team to post a perfect match score and go straight to the top of the table.

In the opening match of the day, Swinging Samurai recorded an impressive 5-2 win against the Sultans of Swing. Captain’s 18 also began their campaign with a 5-2 win over Sleepy Owl Chargers in a well-contested tie.

The Samurai and Captain’s 18 took largely similar routes to their 5-2 victories. Colonel Parminderjit Singh and Sehaj Bir Singh Sidhu scored the biggest win for the Samurai over the Sultans of Swing while Bhupinder Singh Mundh and RS Mann matched the top winning margin of the day with a 7 and 6 win for Captain’s 18.

In the last match of the day, Moksha Royals beat the Punjab Aces 4-3 in a tense finish with five of the seven games decided on either the last or the penultimate hole.

The Moksha Royals pooled in all their reserves to capture 4 important points as last year’s runners up Punjab Aces began the league on a disappointing note. Team captain Darvesh Kumar combined with Kulwant Singh Bhullar to card a 3 and 1 win and watched two of their pairs win on the final hole including the anchor game.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out