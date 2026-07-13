Four held after gunfight for robbing houses in Gr Noida society

Greater Noida: A week after four men allegedly robbed two houses in an upscale society in Greater Noida’s Surajpur, police said they arrested the suspects following a brief gunfight on Sunday and seized the car used in the crime. The two burglaries occurred around 3.30 am on July 5 and subsequently police were informed. (Representational image)

Police also recovered the gold ornaments, cash, and foreign currency stolen by the suspects, they added.

The two burglaries occurred around 3.30 am on July 5 and subsequently police were informed.

In the first incident, 35-year-old woman, an IT engineer, woke up in the middle of the night after hearing noises only to find a burglar in her house.

“Without displaying any weapon, the suspect allegedly threatened the woman that he had a knife and a gun and that he would kill her if she raised an alarm,” said a police officer involved in the investigation. The suspect looted ₹30,000 and gold jewellery from the house, police added.

At the time of the incident, the woman was sleeping with her two children on the first floor, while her in-laws were on the ground floor. Her husband works at an IT company in Bengaluru.

Subsequently, another house in the same society was burgled while the occupants were asleep. One of the thieves entered the house and escaped with foreign currency.

Police found that the society has around 65 security guards deployed in day and night shifts. However, two suspects managed to enter the society by jumping over the boundary wall, while two others remained outside to keep watch.

Of the two suspects who entered the society, one remained outside the house while the other — who was captured on multiple CCTV cameras — broke in through the slider doors of both the houses, police said.

The officer added that all the guards were stationed at their post at the time and nobody was patrolling.

Police said they scanned nearly 150 CCTV cameras and, with the help of electronic surveillance, arrested the suspects from Tilpata in Greater Noida following a brief gunfight on Sunday.

“Two suspects, aged, 25, and 21, sustained bullet injuries to their legs, while two others both aged 21, were arrested during the search. All suspects are natives of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh,” said Swatantra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

Police said that the 25-year-old, a cab driver and resident of Kasba in Surajpur, had called the other three to Greater Noida a week before the incident.

They were booked under charges of robbery, house trespassing, and criminal conspiracy under sections 309(6), 331(4), 317(2), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Surajpur police station.

“We have also sent notices to the security agency and guards of the society. An investigation is also underway to identify security loopholes in the society and check whether anyone from the security staff was involved in the crime,” added ADCP Singh.