Gr Noida plans double-decker flyover in Shahberi

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority announced on Sunday to have decided to replace a proposed single elevated road in Shahberi area with a double-decker flyover after a feasibility study report found that the available road width is insufficient for a conventional four-lane elevated structure. The Greater Noida authority had earlier proposed a four-lane elevated road, with two lanes in each direction, connecting Eteda roundabout in Greater Noida West to Crossings Republik via Shahberi. (HT Archive)

This change was recently discussed with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Greater Noida authority, and the consultant, said Authority officials.

Notably, the Authority had earlier proposed a four-lane elevated road, with two lanes in each direction, connecting Eteda roundabout in Greater Noida West to Crossings Republik via Shahberi.

It required at least 15-metre wide road. But the existing road through Shahberi is only 14 metres wide, which turned the original design unfeasible, said officials.

Under the revised proposal, the flyover will have two decks. One deck will carry traffic from Greater Noida towards Crossings Republik, while the other will cater to vehicles travelling in the opposite direction, they added.

Officials explained that the double-decker structure can be constructed within a 12-metre-wide corridor. The U-shaped pillars will support the elevated structure while allowing traffic to continue on the existing road below, minimising disruption during and after construction.

“The project will improve connectivity between Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik. And this project will be developed by the NHAI as it will connect with the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on one side. The aim is to offer smooth flow of traffic to the thousands of commuters,” Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar NG told HT.

Once completed, it will be city’s first double-decker flyover, said officials.

Greater Noida West and Crossings Republik are adjoining residential townships located along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Despite their proximity, inadequate road infrastructure has resulted in frequent bottlenecks and long queues of vehicles, said officials.

The 2.5-km project is now estimated to cost around ₹900 crore, more than double the earlier estimate of ₹400 crore. The flyover is expected to provide major relief to commuters travelling between Greater Noida West, Shahberi, Crossings Republik, said officials.